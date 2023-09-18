Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark chosen WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas forward Alysha Clark was selected WNBA Sixth Player of the Year on Monday after averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this season for the top-seeded Aces.

Clark, who made 44.4% of her field goals that included 38.6% from 3-point range, is the fourth Las Vegas player in the past five years to win this award. Dearica Hamby won it in 2019 and 2020 and Kelsey Plum in 2021.

No other team has had more than three winners.

Clark received 35 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington was second with 13 votes, and Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans was third with nine votes.

The Aces defeated the Sky 92-70 on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. They await the winner of the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream series. The teams meet Tuesday in Dallas with the Wings up 1-0.

