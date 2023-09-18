Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark chosen WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Las Vegas forward Alysha Clark was selected WNBA Sixth Player of the Year on Monday after averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this season for the top-seeded Aces

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
17 minutes ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas forward Alysha Clark was selected WNBA Sixth Player of the Year on Monday after averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this season for the top-seeded Aces.

Clark, who made 44.4% of her field goals that included 38.6% from 3-point range, is the fourth Las Vegas player in the past five years to win this award. Dearica Hamby won it in 2019 and 2020 and Kelsey Plum in 2021.

No other team has had more than three winners.

Clark received 35 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington was second with 13 votes, and Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans was third with nine votes.

The Aces defeated the Sky 92-70 on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. They await the winner of the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream series. The teams meet Tuesday in Dallas with the Wings up 1-0.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

BREAKING
‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer1h ago

Credit: AP

A CLOSER LOOK
Atlanta’s ‘cop city’ referendum becomes a new political battleground
2h ago

CAUGHT ON CAMERA
WATCH: Atlanta officers rescue ride-share driver during flash flooding
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

THE JOLT
Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
8h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

THE JOLT
Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
8h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
10h ago
The Latest
Federal investigation finds worker died after Georgia grain silo operator violated safety...
1h ago
Braves host the Phillies to open 3-game series
11h ago
Wings to host the Dream on Tuesday
11h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green
3h ago
U.S. News Best College rankings: These were the top Georgia schools
10h ago
Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top