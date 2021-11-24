ajc logo
LaRavia leads Wake Forest in 92-61 rout of Kennesaw State

Jake LaRavia scored 19 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Wake Forest in a 92-61 rout of Kennesaw State, its fifth straight win to start the season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 19 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Wake Forest in a 92-61 rout of Kennesaw State on Tuesday night, its fifth straight win to start the season.

Wake Forest held a 45-32 advantage at intermission and outscored the Owls 47-29 over the final 20 minutes.

The Demon Deacons shot 56% from the field (32 of 57), knocking down 10 of 25 shots from beyond the arc, and out-rebounded Kennesaw State 42-25. Kennesaw State (2-4) hit 23 of 61 shots from the floor (38%), including 7 of 23 from long range.

Isaiah Mucius hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Demon Deacons and Alondes Williams contributed 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Kasen Jennings came off the Kennesaw State bench to score 19 points, knocking down 4 of 6 3-pointers. Chris Youngblood added 12 points and Spencer Rodgers grabbed nine rebounds.

