LaNorris Sellers throws for 2 touchdowns, South Carolina shuts down Kentucky 31-6 in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes, Nick Emmanwori returned one of South Carolina's two interceptions for another score and the Gamecocks held Kentucky to just 183 yards for a 31-6 victory to open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday.

Raheim Sanders rushed for a 21-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to help break the game open for South Carolina (2-0) in the SEC's lone head-to-head matchup. For one week, the Gamecocks sit atop the expanded 16-team league and can thank their opportunistic defense for helping make it possible in the nationally televised game.

Emmanwori's 24-yard pick-6 to start the fourth quarter effectively sealed their third consecutive win over the Wildcats (1-1). Jalon Kilgore followed with an interception of backup Gavin Wimsatt, giving the Gamecocks four through two games.