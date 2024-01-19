Georgia News

Lanier scores 25 in North Florida's 84-75 victory over Kennesaw State

Led by Chaz Lanier's 25 points, the North Florida Ospreys defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 84-75
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier's 25 points helped North Florida defeat Kennesaw State 84-75 on Thursday night.

Lanier also added six rebounds for the Ospreys (10-9, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jake van der Heijden scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Dorian James was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Simeon Cottle led the Owls (12-6, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four steals. Quincy Adekokoya added 11 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. In addition, RJ Johnson finished with 10 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

