Laney, Johannes combine for nine 3-pointers to help Liberty beat Dream 110-80

Georgia News
41 minutes ago
Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 110-80

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 110-80 on Friday night.

New York (8-3) scored 100-plus points for the third time this season — with two coming against Atlanta.

Jonquel Jones scored 12 points in the first six minutes to help New York build a 22-9 lead. The Liberty extended it to 59-40 by halftime after shooting 10 for 20 on 3s. Jones tied her season-high with 15 points in the half and Breanna Stewart added 11 points as New York shot 51% from the field.

Jones finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for New York. Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, 11 assists and seven steals, and Stewart added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabrina Ionescu, who returned after missing two games, added eight points.

New York made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 35 attempts.

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for Atlanta (5-7). Allisha Gray scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, and Cheyenne Parker finished with 13 points.

New York center Stefanie Dolson was helped off the floor with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

