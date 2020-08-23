Laney, Billings help Dream beat Lynx, snap 10-game skid

Monique Billings added 16 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high three steals for the Dream (3-11). Courtney Williams scored 14 points and Blake Dietrick 13 for Atlanta.

The Lynx went scoreless for three-plus minutes as Atlanta scored 10 consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Shekinna Stricklen and Dietrick, to make it 71-65 midway through the fourth quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way.