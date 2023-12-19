Lane's 18 lead Georgia State over Toccoa Falls 122-45

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane's 18 points helped Georgia State defeat Toccoa Falls 122-45 on Tuesday.

Lane added five rebounds for the Panthers (5-6). Lucas Taylor and Malik Ferguson each added 17 points. Taylor went 5 of 8 from 3-point range to help Georgia State go 15 of 43.

The Screaming Eagles were led in scoring by Josh Parker, who finished with 17 points. Anthony Williams II added nine points for Toccoa Falls. Xavier Todd also had seven points.

Up next for Georgia State is a matchup Saturday with Arkansas State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

