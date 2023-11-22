Lane scores 23 as Georgia State downs Little Rock 93-90 in OT

Led by Toneari Lane's 23 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Little Rock Trojans 93-90 in overtime on Wednesday
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Little Rock 93-90 in overtime on Wednesday.

Lane added seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-2). Jay'Den Turner scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Lucas Taylor had 13 points and shot 5 for 18, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Khalen Robinson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Trojans (1-4). Cougar Downing added 20 points for Little Rock. In addition, Deantoni Gordon had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top