Lane scores 23 as Georgia State downs Little Rock 93-90 in OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Little Rock 93-90 in overtime on Wednesday.

Lane added seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-2). Jay'Den Turner scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Lucas Taylor had 13 points and shot 5 for 18, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Khalen Robinson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Trojans (1-4). Cougar Downing added 20 points for Little Rock. In addition, Deantoni Gordon had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks.