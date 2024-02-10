Lane scores 17 as Georgia State takes down Miami (OH) 73-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane had 17 points in Georgia State's 73-53 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Lane shot 6 for 16, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Lucas Taylor added 15 points while going 6 of 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range), and they also had seven rebounds. Leslie Nkereuwem had 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

The RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who recorded 19 points. Reece Potter added eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Miami (OH). Eian Elmer also had eight points.