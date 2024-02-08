Georgia News

Lane scores 16, Georgia State defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 78-69

Led by Toneari Lane's 16 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns 78-69
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Toneari Lane had 16 points in Georgia State's 78-69 victory against Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Lane was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (10-13, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Leslie Nkereuwem scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Edward Nnamoko shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Panthers.

Kobe Julien led the way for the Ragin' Cajuns (15-9, 8-4) with 28 points. Joe Charles added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Louisiana. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Ragin' Cajuns.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

