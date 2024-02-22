Lane hits go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left, Georgia State beats Coastal Carolina 72-71

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 16 points, including a 3-pointer from the corner with 1.5 seconds left, to help Georgia State defeat Coastal Carolina 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Dwon Odom drove into the lane, drawing the attention of all five defenders, and found Lane wide open in the corner for the winning shot.

Lane was 5 of 14 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (13-14, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Lucas Taylor was 5 of 18 shooting and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Odom finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.