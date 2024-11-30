Lance Terry, Naithan George lead way and Georgia Tech defeats Central Arkansas 87-68

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 25 points, Naithan George had 16 points and 11 assists, and Georgia Tech defeated Central Arkansas 87-68 on Saturday.

After shooting 53% overall and making 9 of 18 3-pointers in the first half to build a 49-38 halftime lead, the Yellow Jackets cooled off early in the second half. They made one of their first seven shots and led only 58-51 after a personal 6-0 run by Elias Cato of Central Arkansas.

The Yellow Jackets then put together a string of four free throws followed by a jumper from Terry to go up by 13 points with about 10 1/2 minutes remaining. Georgia Tech held the Bears to two 3-pointers and two free throws over the final 5 minutes.