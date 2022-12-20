ajc logo
Lamar Jackson still not at practice during open portion

Georgia News
33 minutes ago
Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters Tuesday.

The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.

Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Jackson missed the final four games last season as the Ravens slid out of a playoff spot. The team did not expect his injury this year to be season-ending.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

