Lakers face the Hawks on 4-game win streak

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 107-99 on Feb. 1. Davis scored 25 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 51.4% and averaging 25.8 points. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trae Young is averaging 25.9 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 47.1% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 112.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jared Dudley: out (knee), Marc Gasol: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.