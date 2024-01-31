Georgia News

Lakers C Anthony Davis sitting out vs. Hawks. LeBron James in the lineup

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is missing just his third game of the season, sitting out the second game of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, has his shot attempt knocked away by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
52 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis missed just his third game of the season, sitting out the second game in a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Davis, averaging 24.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, was ruled out with left hip and Achilles issues. Jaxson Hayes started in his place.

There were also doubts that 39-year-old LeBron James would play on consecutive nights with the Lakers coming off a 135-119 loss at Houston.

But, after going through his pregame routine, James was in the starting lineup for the Lakers.

