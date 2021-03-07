La.-Lafeyette, Ga. State meet in Sun Belt semis

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State's Corey Allen, Eliel Nsoseme and Kane Williams have collectively scored 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Russell has connected on 40.7 percent of the 177 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 32 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Ragin' Cajuns. Georgia State has an assist on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.