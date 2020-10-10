Kysor Warren Epta US invests $27M to expand in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Kysor Warren Epta US will invest more than $27 million in an expansion in Columbus that will bring 200 jobs.

“Georgia’s consistent investment in our international partnerships continues to pay off in the form of jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “I want to congratulate the people of Columbus on this exciting news, and I am confident that Kysor Warren Epta US will continue to find success in the Peach State.”