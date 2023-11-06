Kyler Murray will be Cardinals' starting quarterback vs. Falcons if 'week goes well'

Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray is on the verge of his return as quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray is on the verge of his return as quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals.

“Kyler’s going to continue to ramp up — he’ll take the (first team) reps and if the week goes well, he’ll start on Sunday,” first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. “Pleased where he’s at right now and we’ll see how the week goes.”

Murray has missed roughly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered last season in a game against the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 18, giving the Cardinals 21 days to elevate him to the active roster.

That deadline comes this week.

The Cardinals have a 1-13 record since Murray's injury. They are 1-8 this season and are on a six-game losing streak following a 27-0 setback to the Cleveland Browns this past weekend.

The Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

