Kyle McCord passes for 4 TDs as Syracuse knocks off newly ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28

McCord was 32-of-46 passing, with career highs in attempts and completions. Gadsden had six catches for 93 yards. Pena has five touchdowns on the young season.

Syracuse (2-0, 1-0 ACC) accumulated 515 yards in total offense.

Haynes King was 28-of-38 for 259 yards for Georgia Tech. He passed for one score and ran for two.

King escaped the grasp of linebacker Derek McDonald and scrambled 21 yards for his first score. He faked a pitch and scored from 26 yards out to get Georgia Tech to 21-14 with 4:39 to go in the first half.

The Orange defense held Haynes, the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher, to just 35 yards on 11 carries. He had averaged 5.7yards a carry entering the game.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets need to have their running game rolling to give the dua- threat King more help. The Orange clamped down on that.

Syracuse: First-year coach Fran Brown said his team needed to get more physical after their season-opening win against Ohio. His players must have heard him, holding the Yellow Jackets to 112 yards rushing.

Poll Implications

Georgia Tech will likely all from the rankings.

Up Next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets return home to face VMI next Saturday.

Syracuse: The Orange have a week off before another early-season conference game Sept. 20 against Stanford.

