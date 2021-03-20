Kyle Busch cruises to another NASCAR Trucks win in Atlanta

“It’s good to see John Hunter come home with a top-three," Busch said. "Obviously, him racing for a championship, that’s important.”

Nemechek, as the points leader, started from the pole coming off a March 5 win at Las Vegas, where he held off his car owner to take the checkered flag.

Busch got him back in Atlanta.

“I was hoping to beat Kyle, but I didn’t have anything for him at the end,” Nemechek said.

Austin Hill was second in his best showing of the season.

“That last restart we had, I was trying to save my tires a little bit,” Hill said. “The pit crew did an awesome job today, but I gave that gap up and I could never close it. I needed to be a little quicker.”

Hill, from Winston, Georgia, won't get another chance to win at Atlanta this season. The track's second NASCAR weekend in July includes only the Cup and Xfinity series.

“I love Atlanta Motor Speedway," he said. "I just wish we could have gotten the job done and wish we could come back. This is a fun place to run.”

Johnny Sauter was fourth followed by Sheldon Creed in a Chevrolet — the only non-Toyota truck in the top five.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates after he wins a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

