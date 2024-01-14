Kuzma, Wizards roll to 127-99 win in Hawks' worst offensive performance of the season

The Hawks had beaten the Wizards all three games this season and six straight dating back to last season.

Trae Young had 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting for the Hawks, who trailed by 28 points at the end of the third quarter. The Hawks fell to 6=11 at home.

Deni Avdija had 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, and was the primary defender on Young for the Wizards.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who was questionable but played with a strained hamstring, had 11 points. That broke a streak of six straight games of scoring 20 or more. He has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline.

On a freezing night in Atlanta, the Hawks were frigid on the floor. The Wizards, who ranked last in the NBA in points allowed per game at 125.9, held the league's fourth-highest scoring team to 31% shooting and 28 from behind the 3-point line in the first half.

Leading 75-60 midway through the third quarter, the Wizards put away the game with a 24-11 run to close the quarter. The Wizards led by double digits for the final 23 minutes of the game.

