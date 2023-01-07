Kugel, Lofton spark Florida to 82-75 win over Georgia

Alex Fudge hit from deep to push the Florida lead to 13 with 9:37 to play, but the Bulldogs battled back. Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit three 3s in the second half and Georgia made 7 3s from deep in the half. Oquendo's reduced Georgia's deficit 78-75, but Lofton made two foul shots, then found Kugel for his second dunk with six seconds left to seal it.

Will Richard finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Florida (8-7, 1-2) and reserves Jones and Reeves contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.

Roberts hit 4 of 8 from distance and led Georgia (11-4, 1-1) with 25 points. Abdur-Rahim was 4 of 6 from distance and added 12 points off the bench and Braelen Bridges had 10 points.

Florida travels to face LSU Tuesday. Georgia hosts Mississippi State.

