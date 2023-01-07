ajc logo
X

Kugel, Lofton spark Florida to 82-75 win over Georgia

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Riley Kugel threw down a pair of dunks in the final half-minute to put an exclamation point on Florida’s 82-75 win over Georgia in a hard-fought Southeastern Conference battle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel threw down a pair of dunks in the final half-minute to put an exclamation point on Florida's 82-75 win over Georgia in a hard-fought Southeastern Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Lofton, a graduate transfer from St. Bonaventure, scored 18 points to lead the Gators' offensive effort and Colin Castleton blocked seven shots and grabbed eight rebounds to anchor Florida's defensive effort while putting up 12 points and making five assists.

Georgia built a 23-10 lead midway through the first half before Florida countered to take a 39-34 lead at intermission.

The Bulldogs took the lead briefly in the second half after Mardrez McBride drilled a 3 and Kario Oquendo scored at the basket for a 44-43 advantage with 16:44 left.

After Myreon Jones put the Gators in front with a layup off a feed from Castleton, Terry Roberts scored at the basket for a 46-45 lead. But Florida responded with back-to-back layups and Lofton turned in a heady three-point play on an in-bounds play underneath the Florida basket when he bounced the ball off a defender's back, recovered it and laid it in drawing the foul.

Alex Fudge hit from deep to push the Florida lead to 13 with 9:37 to play, but the Bulldogs battled back. Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit three 3s in the second half and Georgia made 7 3s from deep in the half. Oquendo's reduced Georgia's deficit 78-75, but Lofton made two foul shots, then found Kugel for his second dunk with six seconds left to seal it.

Will Richard finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Florida (8-7, 1-2) and reserves Jones and Reeves contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.

Roberts hit 4 of 8 from distance and led Georgia (11-4, 1-1) with 25 points. Abdur-Rahim was 4 of 6 from distance and added 12 points off the bench and Braelen Bridges had 10 points.

Florida travels to face LSU Tuesday. Georgia hosts Mississippi State.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds
The Latest
Cleveland helps Florida St. pull away from Georgia Tech
2h ago
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
21h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
23h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top