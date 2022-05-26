Korean solar panel firm to hire 470 at $171M Georgia plant

Qcells is paying Whitfield County $1.7 million for 30 acres (12 hectares) next to its existing plant, county commission chairman Jevin Jensen told the Dalton Daily Citizen.

Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority, said Qcells would pay new employees at least $17 an hour.

Qcells could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit that would allow it to annually deduct $3,000 per job from state income taxes — up to $7 million over five years — as long as workers make at least $30,628 a year.

The solar plant is another large Korean investment in Georgia. Last week, the Hyundai Motor Group announced a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant near Savannah. The SK Group has built a $2.6 billion, 3,000-job electric battery plant built near the city of Commerce.

“Georgia has become the clean energy manufacturing heart of America, and we are proud to contribute to the state’s advanced manufacturing economy,” Qcells CEO Justin Lee said in a statement.

The administration of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has cultivated ties with South Korea: Kemp said he visited Hanwha officials during a trade mission to the country in 2019.

“The state of Georgia and Korea have enjoyed an outstanding partnership for decades, supported by a dedication to relationship building,” Kemp said in a statement.

U.S. Sen Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, told reporters Thursday that he met with Hanwha officials while in South Korea last year and encouraged them to invest more, saying additional solar panel production in the United States lessens dependence on China.

“We cannot continue to rely upon China for solar panels,” Ossoff said. “Our access to this technology is a matter of national security and energy independence. And so by growing our domestic manufacturing capacity in solar energy, and doing it right at home in Georgia, we are strengthening our national security and our energy independence.”