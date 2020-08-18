Korean company to invest $108M in Georgia factory, hire 800

Georgia officials say Zinus is the first company entirely recruited since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of companies right now that have experienced disruptions in supply chain," said Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "The opportunity is there for companies to come to the United States and make their products and make their products well.”

Bert Brantley, the chief operating officer of the Georgia Economic Development Department, said final terms of incentives for Zinus have not been agreed on yet. He said the state is likely to give Henry County money to improve infrastructure for Zinus and is likely to subsidize job training. Henry County is likely to abate property taxes. The company will also qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $1,750 per job from its income taxes for five years, equal to up to half of its state income tax liability.