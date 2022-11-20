Koo's late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24

Patterson's lost fumble after a 19-yard run set up Fields' 4-yard scoring run that gave Chicago a 17-7 lead. Patterson atoned for the fumble with his record-breaking return.

Fields ran for 178 yards against Miami on Nov. 6 and added 147 in last week's 31-30 loss to Detroit.

Koo's go-ahead field goal capped a 12-play drive that included eight straight runs.

Koo's 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half tied it at 17.

Mariota's 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter gave Atlanta a 24-17 lead. Fields' ability to extend a third-and-12 play by scrambling before passing to Equanimeous St. Brown for a 14-yard gain set up Montgomery's 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

INJURIES

Bears: DE Trevis Gipson left early in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury. Taco Charlton, who was signed Wednesday off waivers from the Saints practice squad, replaced Gipson. ... Montgomery was removed late in the first half and escorted to the medical tent. He quickly returned to the game. ... CB Kyler Gordon was escorted to the locker room with a possible head injury in the third quarter.

Falcons: DE Ta’Quon Graham was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... TE Kyle Pitts had an 18-yard catch early in the third quarter but left with a knee injury following a big hit by safety Eddie Jackson. Pitts jogged off the field before the team announced he was questionable to return.

UP NEXT

Bears: At New York Jets on Nov. 27.

Falcons: At Washington on Nov. 27.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson