Knicks to host Hawks Saturday

The Hawks are 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.0 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 28 the Knicks won 99-90 led by 23 points from Alec Burks, while Trae Young scored 33 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Young is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists. John Collins is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (conditioning), Kevin Knox II: out (health and safety protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (health and safety protocols), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Delon Wright: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.