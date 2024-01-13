Knecht scores 36 points as No. 5 Tennessee recovers to beat Georgia 85-79

Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia (12-4, 2-1) with 21 points.

Georgia used a 15-0 run to wipe out a 14-point deficit before seeing the fourth-longest winning streak in school history end. The Bulldogs were denied their first win over a top-five team since Jan. 17, 2004, when they beat No. 5 Kentucky 65-57 at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee regrouped following a 77-72 loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Vols threatened to put the game out of reach late in the first half, when a steal and basket by Zakai Zeigler gave Tennessee a 42-28 lead.

A 3-pointer by Georgia's Blue Cain, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, was the highlight of the Bulldogs' 9-0 run to close the first half, leaving the Vols with a 42-37 halftime lead. The Vols missed their last seven shots from the field to close the half.

Abdur-Rahim and Noah Thomasson opened the second half by sinking 3-pointers, stretching the run to 15-0 and giving the Bulldogs a 43-42 lead.

Vols coach Rick Barnes called a timeout less than 1 minute into the half. A layup by Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James ended the Bulldogs' run, but Georgia kept its momentum. Back-to-back baskets by Thomasson, including a 3-pointer, gave Georgia a 69-58 lead.

Cain sank two 3-pointers in the final 7 minutes, including a jumper after Tennessee pulled to within five points at 75-70.

Thomasson, who missed his first four shots, scored 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols claimed a 46-38 advantage in rebounds, including a 30-16 edge in the first half, but lacked sufficient scoring depth to ride that strength until the closing minutes. Knecht, who sank five 3-pointers, was joined by Zeigler, who had 18 points, and Jonas Aidoo, with 10, as the only Tennessee players to score in double figures.

Georgia: Depth was a key to the Bulldogs' success. Georgia claimed a 30-11 advantage in bench scoring. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. each scored 13 points. ... Georgia's last 11-game winning streak came in the 1947-48 season.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts Florida on Tuesday night.

Georgia: Visits South Carolina on Tuesday night.

