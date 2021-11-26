Klesmit, Wofford visit Georgia

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has an assist on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Wofford has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Terriers have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

