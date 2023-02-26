BreakingNews
Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kitley scores 29, No. 9 Virginia Tech women top Georgia Tech

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 65-52 victory over Georgia Tech. Kayana Traylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Georgia Amoore had eight points, seven assists and two steals for Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who have won eight straight games, won 14 games in the ACC for the first time and have reached the highest AP ranking in program history

ATLANTA (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 65-52 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Kayana Traylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Georgia Amoore had eight points, seven assists and two steals for Virginia Tech (24-4, 14-4 ACC). Cayla King added 10 points.

The Hokies, who have won eight straight games, won 14 games in the ACC for the first time and have reached the highest AP ranking in program history.

The Hokies led 18-10 after one quarter, then an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter gave them a 37-19 lead with 1:43 left in the half. Cameron Swartz closed the quarter with two 3-pointers for Georgia Tech, narrowing the gap to 37-25 at the break.

The Hokies' largest lead in the second half was 18 points when Traylor's layup made it 65-47 with 4:29 remaining.

Swartz scored 20 points and was the only player in double-figures scoring for the Yellow Jackets (13-16, 4-14).

Virginia Tech finished tied for second place with Duke and will be the third seed in the conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Hokies will have a double bye and will play their first game on Friday.

Georgia Tech finished tied with Virginia for 13th place.

__

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach48m ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
5h ago
The Latest
The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate...
29m ago
Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
3h ago
Boston, No 1 Gamecocks take SEC title, top Georgia 73-63
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever’ top NAACP Image Awards
20h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top