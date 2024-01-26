Kitley scored 29 and Amoore secures a double-double as No. 19 Virginia Tech women beat Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 24 points and 13 assists and No. 19 Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech 87-69 on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech (15-4, 6-2 ACC) won its 13th consecutive conference game at Cassell Coliseum to extend a program record. The Hokies have won two straight games overall after their first two-game skid since the 2021-22 season.

Kitley scored 19 points in the first half, on 9-of-11 shooting, and Amoore nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine assists to help build a 46-35 lead. Amoore scored the opening five points of the second half and Kitley added eight points in the third quarter as Virginia Tech pulled away.