X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kinsey scores 37 as Marshall knocks off Georgia State 88-77

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Georgia State Panthers 88-77 on Saturday led by Taevion Kinsey's 37 points

ATLANTA (AP) — Taevion Kinsey's 37 points led Marshall over Georgia State 88-77 on Saturday.

Kinsey shot 12 of 19 from the field and 12 for 14 from the line for the Thundering Herd (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Taylor scored 26 points while going 10 of 19 (5 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Jacob Conner finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Collin Moore led the way for the Panthers (10-16, 3-11) with 28 points and five steals. Georgia State also got 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals from Dwon Odom. In addition, Brenden Tucker finished with 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man accidently shoots himself during road rage incident in Paulding

Credit: AP

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
8h ago

Credit: AP

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
8h ago

Credit: AP

IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
9h ago
The Latest
Savrasov leads Georgia Southern past Arkansas State 68-53
37m ago
Georgia hands Kentucky damaging 75-68 defeat
3h ago
‘Georgia border crisis’ subject of Senate talks on immigrant influx
9h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Super Bowl Guide: Just the facts, if you are just joining (including how to watch)
22m ago
Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top