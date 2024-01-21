Kings face the Hawks on 4-game slide

The Kings are 13-8 in home games. Sacramento is fifth in the Western Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.3.

The Hawks are 10-12 on the road. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The Kings average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Kings allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 117-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 31 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Young is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 120.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.