King's daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Rev. Bernice King said there is a "very urgent need" for voting legislation, and that it is "crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation." Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights.

“I also know that there are many people who are not as urgently concerned about that unfortunately," King said during the address at The King Center in Atlanta to announce events for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father. "There's a wind of discontent for some and a wave of apathy for others that has settled into the hearts and minds of not only an increasing number of people in the United States, but throughout the world.”