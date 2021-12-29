Hamburger icon
King leads Jacksonville St. rout of Carver College, 123-59

1 hour ago
Demaree King scored 21 points as Jacksonville State routed Carver College 123-59

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King scored 21 points as Jacksonville State routed Carver College 123-59 on Tuesday night. Brandon Huffman added 20 points for the Gamecocks.

King shot 7 for 10 from behind the arc.

Jalen Gibbs had 16 points for Jacksonville State (7-6). Kayne Henry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Finch tied a career high with 10 assists plus 14 points.

Jacksonville State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 123 points were a season best for Jacksonville State, which also registered season highs with 20 3-pointers and 32 assists.

Dyllon Scott had 15 points for the Cougars. Bryson Scott added 14 points. Keyshawn Coley had 11 points.

Investigations
