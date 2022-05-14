Kim, Myers lead Padres' hit barrage in 11-6 win over Braves

Myers wasn’t charged with an error, and a single by William Contreras chased Padres starter Yu Darvish, setting the stage for Dansby Swanson’s third homer of the season, a 436-foot shot off Robert Suárez that landed in the seats in left-center and gave the Braves a 6-4 lead.

Fried began the game with 42 victories since he became a full-time starter in 2019, most in the NL over that span. The lefty gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings. Darvish allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The defending World Series champion Braves fell to 3-18 when opponents score first. Contreras’ fourth homer, a solo shot to center that traveled 417 feet, made it 1-all in the third.

Atlanta dropped to 15-18. The Padres improved to 21-12.

Taylor Rogers recorded the last four outs for his 13th save in 14 chances this year. Luis Garcia (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh.

The Braves trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the fifth on Swanson’s RBI single.

Hosmer’s two-run single put the Padres up 3-1 in the top of the fifth. San Diego led 1-0 in the third José Azócar’s sacrifice fly.

BIG-TIME THROW

Profar threw out Travis Demeritte at the plate to end the first as Demeritte tried to score from second. Profar, who picked up Marcell Ozuna’s single and threw a one-hopper to Nola, padding his assist total to six, most in the majors among left fielders.

GOING STRONG

Hosmer went 3 for 5 to raise his average 10 points to .377, best in the majors. Hosmer trailed only Machado in batting average before the game. Machado went 0 for 4. ... Demeritte batted leadoff and went 3 for 3, reaching five times to raise his average 43 points to .314.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: With third base coach Matt Williams in COVID-19 protocols, first base coach David Macias moved over to third and batting practice-hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart took over at first. Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty took over as bench coach. Ryan Christenson is acting manager while Bob Melvin recovers from prostate surgery. The Padres said Friday that Melvin's operation did not find any traces of cancer.

Braves: RF Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his second straight game with a sore groin. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña is day-to-day and will likely return to the lineup on Saturday.

UP NEXT

San Diego will send LHP Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.75 ERA) out for his seventh start as the teams play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday. The Braves will counter with RHP Charlie Morton (2-3, 5.65), who will make his seventh start.

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

