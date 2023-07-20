Kiffin follows SEC commissioner's advice not to answer every question asked

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By TERESA M. WALKER – Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembered, and followed, a piece of advice from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembered, and followed, a piece of advice from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. He doesn’t have to answer every question. No matter how much Kiffin might want to share his take. Kiffin passed up an opportunity Thursday as Southeastern Conference wrapped up media days when asked about where Ole Miss boosters rank in the league. Kiffin said he's not about to start putting out rankings on boosters from top to bottom in the SEC. Kiffin drew laughs when he followed up saying he wants to so badly.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Volunteer Georgia military unit general resigns following role in bawdy rap video4h ago

New ‘race-neutral’ college recruitment tool aims to create diversity
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
3h ago

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month
4h ago

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons RB Caleb Huntley still recovering from Achilles injury, won't be ready for camp
19m ago
With NCAA probe in Vols' rearview mirror, Josh Heupel ready to chase titles
1h ago
Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley's 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
5h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
4h ago
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top