Kidnapping report in Georgia ends with 5 arrested in Alabama

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a woman it didn't identify paid to have her 16-year-old son brought into the United States and went to a Georgia welcome center on the Georgia-Alabama line to pick up the teen after making a down payment.

The woman didn't have enough money for the final payment, so the person with the youth refused to hand him over, the department said. The woman then called 911 to report an abduction, and an Amber Alert was issued for the youth.