Khalif Battle scores 24 as Gonzaga beats Georgia 89-68 in the NCAA Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Nolan Hickman had 18 and eighth-seeded Gonzaga routed Georgia 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Braden Huff added 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting as Gonzaga (26-8) advanced to an intriguing second-round matchup with top-seeded Houston. The Cougars rolled to a 78-40 victory over SIU Edwardsville.
The Zags used a sharp, focused performance to move into the second round for the 22nd time since Mark Few took over as coach in 1999. They went 12 for 20 from 3-point range and shot 55% from the field overall.
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Georgia can’t recover from slow start in NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga
Bulldogs trailed 13-0, 30-5 in the first half of the 89-68 loss in the Midwest Regional. It was the program's first tournament game since 2015.
Josh Brooks ‘thrilled’ about Georgia basketball and ‘eager to face Gonzaga’
Brooks hired coach Mike White three years ago with the NCAA Tournament in mind.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.
Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options
A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.
Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said
A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.