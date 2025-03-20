Georgia News
Khalif Battle scores 24 as Gonzaga beats Georgia 89-68 in the NCAA Tournament

Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Nolan Hickman had 18 and eighth-seeded Gonzaga routed Georgia 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
By AVERY OSEN – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Nolan Hickman had 18 and eighth-seeded Gonzaga routed Georgia 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Braden Huff added 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting as Gonzaga (26-8) advanced to an intriguing second-round matchup with top-seeded Houston. The Cougars rolled to a 78-40 victory over SIU Edwardsville.

The Zags used a sharp, focused performance to move into the second round for the 22nd time since Mark Few took over as coach in 1999. They went 12 for 20 from 3-point range and shot 55% from the field overall.

Gonzaga forward Emmanuel Innocenti, top, tries to get control of the ball from Georgia forward Asa Newell, front, during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Credit: AP

Georgia can’t recover from slow start in NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga

Bulldogs trailed 13-0, 30-5 in the first half of the 89-68 loss in the Midwest Regional. It was the program's first tournament game since 2015.

7m ago

Georgia Bulldogs are routed by Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

2m ago

Josh Brooks ‘thrilled’ about Georgia basketball and ‘eager to face Gonzaga’

Brooks hired coach Mike White three years ago with the NCAA Tournament in mind.

