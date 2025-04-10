Georgia News
Key hole at the Masters: the reachable par-5 15th that gave Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay fits

The key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters was the par-5 15th, one of the easiest on the course but one of the toughest for Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 550.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.916

RANK: 15

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy was at 4 under when he hit his second over the green at the reachable par 5. His pitch rolled through the green and into the water, leading to a double bogey; McIlroy had another double at No. 17 and finished at even par. Patrick Cantlay was 1 under when he found himself in a similar spot behind the green, and he twice pitched over the green and into the water, leading to a triple bogey and a round of 2-over 74.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after chipping into the water on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

