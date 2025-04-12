Key hole at the Masters: The par-4 18th plays tough and breaks some hearts late

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:
HOLE: 18.
YARDAGE: 465.
PAR: 4.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.579
RANK: 1
KEY FACT: Justin Rose bumped a fairway metal up the slope left of the green and holed the putt for par and a 1-under 71 that gave him a one-shot lead at the midway point. Others weren't so fortunate as the 18th played into a strong wind later in the afternoon. Bernhard Langer lipped out a 10-foot par putt that would have made him the oldest player to make the Masters cut in the final appearance by the 67-year-old, two-time champion. Brooks Koepka had to play a second ball off the tee and three-putted from 12 feet for an 8 to miss the cut by two shots. And Scottie Scheffler had to save bogey after hitting his tee shot under a magnolia tree. Only two players made birdie.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.
These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub
According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says