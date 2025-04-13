Key hole at the Masters: Rory McIlroy wins on his second try at the par-4 18th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:
HOLE: 18
YARDAGE: 465
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.24
RANK: 3
NICKNAME: Holly
KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy holed a 4-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. Rose missed his 15-foot birdie try. In regulation, Rose holed a 20-footer for birdie to close with a 6-under 66 and a four-day total of 11-under 277. McIlroy needed a par to win in regulation but hit his approach into the right greenside bunker. He blasted out to 5 feet but missed the putt to shoot 73.
___
AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: AP
Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences
Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.
Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about
Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.