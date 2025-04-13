Breaking: Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, first green jacket completes career Grand Slam
Georgia News

Key hole at the Masters: Rory McIlroy wins on his second try at the par-4 18th

The key hole in Rory McIlroy's long-awaited Masters victory was the par-4 18th, known as “Holly.”
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
45 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 465

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.24

RANK: 3

NICKNAME: Holly

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy holed a 4-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. Rose missed his 15-foot birdie try. In regulation, Rose holed a 20-footer for birdie to close with a 6-under 66 and a four-day total of 11-under 277. McIlroy needed a par to win in regulation but hit his approach into the right greenside bunker. He blasted out to 5 feet but missed the putt to shoot 73.

___

AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

