Key hole at the Masters: Rory McIlroy creates some space with the only eagle at No. 15

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the Masters:
HOLE: 15.
YARDAGE: 550.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.77
RANK: 14
KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy hit a 339-yard drive and a stratospheric 6-iron that landed on the upslope of the firm green and settled 6 feet away. He converted his second eagle of the day and the only 3 all day at No. 15 to open a four-shot lead. McIlroy also moved to 1 under for the week on the hole, bouncing back after he made double bogey Thursday. Bryson DeChambeau, five shots back in the group behind, had a 7-iron for his approach at 15, missed it left and got up-and-down for birdie to start a closing stretch of three birdies in four holes. That got him within two shots and gave him a chance to break McIlroy's heart like he did last year in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
