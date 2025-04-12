Key hole at the Masters: Rory McIlroy creates some space with the only eagle at No. 15

Georgia News
Rory McIlroy made the only eagle of the day on the par-5 15th hole at the Masters on Saturday
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
18 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 550.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.77

RANK: 14

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy hit a 339-yard drive and a stratospheric 6-iron that landed on the upslope of the firm green and settled 6 feet away. He converted his second eagle of the day and the only 3 all day at No. 15 to open a four-shot lead. McIlroy also moved to 1 under for the week on the hole, bouncing back after he made double bogey Thursday. Bryson DeChambeau, five shots back in the group behind, had a 7-iron for his approach at 15, missed it left and got up-and-down for birdie to start a closing stretch of three birdies in four holes. That got him within two shots and gave him a chance to break McIlroy's heart like he did last year in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

___

AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

