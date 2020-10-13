Kershaw, Los Angeles will face Atlanta in Game 2 of NLCS

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will look to increase their lead in the NLCS to two games in Game 2 against the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers were 21-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .358 this postseason, Mookie Betts leads them with a mark of .522, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves were 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .427 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud leads them with a mark of .739, including four extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.