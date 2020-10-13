X

Kershaw, Los Angeles will face Atlanta in Game 2 of NLCS

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will look to increase their lead in the NLCS to two games in Game 2 against the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers were 21-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .358 this postseason, Mookie Betts leads them with a mark of .522, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves were 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .427 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud leads them with a mark of .739, including four extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.