Kentucky's Tshiebwe earns AP's SEC player of year honors

Tshiebwe has posted 25 double doubles, second-most nationally.

“I mean, he’s arguably the best rebounder in the history of modern college basketball,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Monday.

Pearl led the Tigers to the SEC regular season title with a team whose top four scorers and starting point guard are all in their first year with the program. He received a new eight-year deal worth more than $50 million in January.

That group of newcomers includes Smith, the highest rated signee in program history and a likely NBA draft lottery pick who’s also considered a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

The 6-10, 220-pound Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. He’s also made 71 of 163 3-pointers (43.6%) and is an 82.2% free throw shooter (120 of 146).

The 2022 AP All-SEC team, with players listed with school, class, height, weight and hometown (“u” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

u-Guard — Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, Jr., 6-3, 185, Los Angeles.

u-Guard — JD Notae, Arkansas, Sr., 6-2, 190, Covington, Georgia.

Center — Walker Kessler, Auburn, So., 7-1, 245, Newnan, Georgia.

u-Forward — Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, Jr., 6-9, 255, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Forward — Jabari Smith, Auburn, Fr., 6-10, 220, Fayetteville, Georgia.

SECOND TEAM

Guard — Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee, Fr., 6-0, 171, Cordova, Tennessee.

Guard — Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State, Jr., 6-3, 190, Panama City, Panama.

Center — Colin Castleton, Florida, Sr., 6-11, 231, Deland, Florida.

Forward — Tari Eason, LSU, So., 6-8, 216, Los Angeles

Forward — Jaylin Williams, Arkansas, So., 6-10, 240, Fort Smith, Arkansas.

SEC Player of the Year: (u) Oscar Tshiebwe, forward, Kentucky, Jr., 6-9, 255, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

SEC Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn.

SEC Newcomer of the Year: Jabari Smith, forward, Auburn, Fr., 6-10, 220, Fayetteville, Georgia.

AP All-SEC Voting Panel: Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; David Cloninger, Post and Courier; Aria Gerson, The Tennessean; Graham Hall, Gainesville (Florida) Sun; Madison Hock, WBIR-TV, Knoxville, Tennessee; Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa (Alabama) News; Stefan Krajisnik, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Sheldon Mickles, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Advocate; Mike Rodak, al.com; Nick Suss, Jackson (Mississippi) Clarion-Ledger; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald.

