Kentucky's Clarke mourned by teammates, basketball world

“Terrence had figured that part out — that if you wake up every day with a smile on your face and a joy in everything you do, this life is beautiful.”

Kentucky 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who this week followed his teammate into the NBA draft, posted a picture of himself being comforted by Clarke on Instagram. Sarr wrote, "Lil bruh... I love you Forever" with a broken heart emoji and a message in French before ending, "Rest easy."

Former Kentucky player and Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey tweeted, "My heart is extremely heavy right now!" and offered prayers to his Clarke's family.

On Instagram, James posted a picture of Clarke and wrote, "REST IN PARADISE NEPHEW!!! with several emojis.

Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown, who mentored Clarke and had him as a guest at multiple games last season, posted several photos of himself with Clarke and asked that his name be called at this summer's NBA draft. Fellow NBA players such as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and the Indiana Pacers' Cassius Stanley also expressed their sorrow in posts.

Clarke's fatal accident came a day after he and Kentucky teammate Brandon Boston Jr. signed with Klutch Sports Group.

Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant John Matassa, who works in the Valley Traffic Division, told ESPN that Clarke was a solo occupant in a vehicle that ran a red light going "at a very high rate of speed" in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles at approximately 2:10 p.m. PDT.

Matassa said surveillance video showed that Clarke collided with another vehicle preparing to turn left, hit a street light pole and then a block wall. Clarke was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Matassa said the other driver, who was in a truck, did not claim any injuries. Clarke was driving a 2021 Hyundai Genesis and not wearing his seat belt properly, according to Matassa.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens heard reports about the crash and Clarke’s death shortly after his team beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Clarke was familiar to the Celtics, their players and even Stevens’ son.

“Not sure how much I want to talk about the game, when you consider he’s a Boston kid ... those kids are important to us here,” Stevens said. “I never met him. My son looks up to him. Hard to talk about a basketball game.”

Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.

