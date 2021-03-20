Kentucky's Boston decided to enter NBA draft

Boston said Saturday in a release that he was disappointed in the Wildcats’ results this season, their first losing campaign since 1988-89. The Norcross, Georgia, native thanked Kentucky fans, coaches and teammates for pushing him to become the best player he could be.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” said Boston, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. “And I know that I will have the foundation to handle anything that comes my way because of my time as a Wildcat.”