Kentucky, S Carolina, WVU join revived Sun Belt men's soccer

Late last month Conference USA agreed to allow Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to expedite their move to the Sun Belt, while James Madison is moving up from the Colonial Athletic Conference.

West Virginia, which competed in the Mid-American Conference last season along with Georgia State and Georgia Southern, originally planned a men's soccer-only move to Conference USA but changed plans due to realignment.

“Moving our men’s soccer program to the Sun Belt Conference gives us the best chance to compete nationally in a strong soccer conference,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.

Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina and Old Dominion competed in Conference USA men's soccer last season.

