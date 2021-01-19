Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Georgia

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Wheeler has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Georgia has an assist on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its past three contests while Kentucky has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

