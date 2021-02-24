Kentucky Kingdom sold to company that operates Dollywood

Kentucky Kingdom originally opened in 1987 under the leadership of businessman Ed Hart and was later sold to Six Flags, which shut down operations in 2009. The park reopened in 2014 after a group led by Hart spent more than $44 million on restorations efforts.

"Herschend is an outstanding operator, who will undoubtedly take Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay to the next level,” Hart said.

Herschend also owns the Newport Aquarium and had actively sought another entertainment opportunity in the state, Herschend Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wexler said.

“Our purpose as an entity is to bring families closer together," Wexler said. “We think Kentucky Kingdom is going to be a great location, a great opportunity for us to live our vision.”