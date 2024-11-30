Georgia News

Kent State Golden Flashes and the Kennesaw State Owls meet in Lethbridge, Alberta

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Kennesaw State Owls (6-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (5-2)

Lethbridge, Alberta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Kennesaw State at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Golden Flashes have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Kent State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kennesaw State ranks second in the CUSA with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 3.3.

Kent State scores 67.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 71.1 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 21.7 more points per game (82.8) than Kent State gives up to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Safford is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program's 1st home game against ranked team
No. 8 Kentucky beats Georgia State 105-76, breaks 100 points for the 4th time this season
Hampton faces Georgia, seeks to halt 4-game slide42m ago
Georgia hosts Jacksonville after McCray's 21-point outing42m ago
Cato leads Central Arkansas against Georgia Tech after 23-point showing42m ago
TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips